Birthed from Tropicana Cookies x Purple Punch, Tropicana Punch is a sweet, creamy hybrid with cookie & grape candy notes from both parents. With each puff you'll feel a heavy but manageable cerebral high swooping over you. Strong notes of citrus and grape make up the aroma of this bud, leaving a nice cookie & gas once grinded/broken down. This strain is one that'll really give you a Punch!



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.