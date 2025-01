Our Diamond Stix are made using freshly ground top shelf buds that are carefully infused with our potent in-house ground THC-A Diamonds. Bringing you a smooth, consistent pull without any drips. Available in rice papers (single pre-roll and half gram 10 pack) or blunt cones (single pre-roll) for your smoking pleasure, there is something for everyone. Cannasseur’s first choice for pre-rolls.What do you get when crossing Jet Fuel Gelato and Dosilato? Oh, just this tantalizing little strain we like to call Waffle Cone. It’s a relaxing high without being stuck to the couch. Pairing well with creative or social activities. You’ll be able to recognize it by it’s buttery vanilla and honey notes and sweet flavors.

read more