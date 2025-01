Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. What do you get when crossing Jet Fuel Gelato and Dosilato? Oh, just this tantalizing little strain we like to call Waffle Cone. It’s a relaxing high without being stuck to the couch. Pairing well with creative or social activities. You’ll be able to recognize it by its buttery vanilla and honey notes and sweet flavors.

read more