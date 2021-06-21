Watermelon Gelato is a cross of Zkittlez and Gelato 45, making it a sweet, creamy Indica with a strong mind & body high. Immediately on inhale you're greeted with watermelon & fuel notes, while the exhale feeds you a sweet vanilla to bring it all together.



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.