About this product
Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.
Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.
About this strain
Watermelon Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Watermelon Zkittlez with Gelato 45. This strain produces uplifting effects that take hold instantly and put your mind into a cerebral, relaxing haze. Watermelon Gelato features bright, floral flavors with earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Watermelon Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, headaches, and chronic pain. Growers say this strain comes in dense, medium-sized buds with hues of lime green and dark purple. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Watermelon Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.
Watermelon Gelato effects
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
