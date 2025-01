Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Get ready to laugh while smoking this uplifting Indica. Created by crossing Watermelon Zkittlez with Gelato 4, this strain will take you on a cerebral, relaxing high. As one of our fruitier strains, you’ll notice notes of grapes, apples and mango. Many people using this strain for medicinal purposes associate it with relief for depression, fatigue, headaches and chronic pain.

read more