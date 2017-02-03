BLUEBERRY OG, HYBRID, DELTA 8, 1000 MGGIRL SCOUT COOKIES, HYBRID, DELTA 8, 1000 MG

by Aire Hemp | Free Shipping
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

With Aire's Delta 8 vape cartidges, you'll discover a world of smooth, flavorful vapor that tantalizes your senses with each inhale. The compact design ensures you can take it anywhere, making it perfect for on-the-go relaxation or moments of leisure.

About this strain

Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.    

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item