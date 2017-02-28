About this product
Aire Hemp’s Delta 8 cartridges are exclusively made from hemp and hemp extracts. This means you can vape them freely because of the legalization of hemp products by the 2018 US Farm Bill. Our cartridge contains 95% highly pure Delta 8 THC oil and 5% terpenes with absolutely no cutting agents. If you love vaping and are looking for a more upbeat and functional buzz, you can never go wrong with our hemp-derived Delta 8 THC vape cartridge.
• 1ML
• Blueberry OG Indica
• C-Cell 510 thread
• Clam Shell Packaging
• Organic Terpenes
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,684 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
