About this product

Aire Hemp’s Delta 8 cartridges are exclusively made from hemp and hemp extracts. This means you can vape them freely because of the legalization of hemp products by the 2018 US Farm Bill. Our cartridge contains 95% highly pure Delta 8 THC oil and 5% terpenes with absolutely no cutting agents. If you love vaping and are looking for a more upbeat and functional buzz, you can never go wrong with our hemp-derived Delta 8 THC vape cartridge.



• 1ML

• Blueberry OG Indica

• C-Cell 510 thread

• Clam Shell Packaging

• Organic Terpenes