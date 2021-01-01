Loading…
Logo for the brand Aire Hemp | Free Shipping

Aire Hemp | Free Shipping

Delta 8 Chocolate Bar | Original

About this product

Aire Hemp delivers a sweet balance of chocolate and Delta 8 THC.

Created with premium ingredients, our Delta 8 THC infused chocolate bar invokes a feeling of luxury with it’s smooth and creamy texture.

500 MG THC per bar | 50 MG THC per piece
