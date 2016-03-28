About this product
Aire Hemp’s Delta 8 cartridges are exclusively made from hemp and hemp extracts. This means you can vape them freely because of the legalization of hemp products by the 2018 US Farm Bill. Our cartridge contains 95% highly pure Delta 8 THC oil and 5% terpenes with absolutely no cutting agents. If you love vaping and are looking for a more upbeat and functional buzz, you can never go wrong with our hemp-derived Delta 8 THC vape cartridge.
• 1ML
• Pineapple Express Hybrid
• C-Cell 510 thread
• Clam Shell Packaging
• Organic Terpenes
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,742 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
