About this product
We start with some top-grade premium hemp flower nugs, shred, de-seed (there’s really no seeds but we do it anyway), de-stem to create the perfect burning consistency. We then infuse the shredded flower with a D8 / Terpene blend and pack the cones!
Our D8 Prerolled Joints have a potent infusion of D8, terpenes and are topped off with a coating of CBD & CBG blended Kief for maximum potency!
• Delta 8 infused
• 1 G
• 30mg/g-65mg/g Delta 8 THC
• RAW Rolling Paper
• Organically Grown
• Lab Tested & COA
