About this product
Skittlez is believed to be an indica-dominant marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
• 1ML
• Skittlez
• C-Cell 510 thread
• Clam Shell Packaging
• `Organic Terpenes
Skittlez Mintz effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!