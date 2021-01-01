About this product

Everyone loves fruit snacks, but don’t you wish they had much more stimulating effects? When you bite into one of our delicious Delta-8 gummies, you are assured to feel pumped up and euphoric.



What’s more, they’re organic and healthy so you won’t feel the artificial flavors like from other gummies. These aren’t like the fruit snacks you had as a kid—we gave gummies an upgrade!



• 1000mg Delta 8 Per Package

• Peach Rings

• Gluten Free

• Fat Free

• Lab Tested & COA



Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing.



Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy.



Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.