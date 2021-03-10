Loading…
Delta 8 Sour Diesel Vape Cartridge

SativaTHC 18%CBD
About this product

Aire Hemp’s Delta 8 cartridges are exclusively made from hemp and hemp extracts. This means you can vape them freely because of the legalization of hemp products by the 2018 US Farm Bill. Our cartridge contains 95% highly pure Delta 8 THC oil and 5% terpenes with absolutely no cutting agents. If you love vaping and are looking for a more upbeat and functional buzz, you can never go wrong with our hemp-derived Delta 8 THC vape cartridge.

• 1ML
• Sour Diesel Sativa
• C-Cell 510 thread
• Clam Shell Packaging
• Organic Terpenes

Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
5,491 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
