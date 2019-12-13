About this product
Aire Hemp’s Delta 8 cartridges are exclusively made from hemp and hemp extracts. This means you can vape them freely because of the legalization of hemp products by the 2018 US Farm Bill. Our cartridge contains 95% highly pure Delta 8 THC oil and 5% terpenes with absolutely no cutting agents. If you love vaping and are looking for a more upbeat and functional buzz, you can never go wrong with our hemp-derived Delta 8 THC vape cartridge.
• 1ML
• Wedding Cake Hybrid
• C-Cell 510 thread
• Clam Shell Packaging
• Organic Terpenes
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,350 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
