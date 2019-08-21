ICE CREAM CAKE, INDICA, DELTA 8, 1000 MG

HybridTHC 22%CBD —
With Aire's Delta 8 vape cartidges, you'll discover a world of smooth, flavorful vapor that tantalizes your senses with each inhale. The compact design ensures you can take it anywhere, making it perfect for on-the-go relaxation or moments of leisure.

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

