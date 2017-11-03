MAUI WOWIE, SATIVA, DELTA 8, 1000 MG

SativaTHC 19%CBD —
With Aire's Delta 8 vape cartidges, you'll discover a world of smooth, flavorful vapor that tantalizes your senses with each inhale. The compact design ensures you can take it anywhere, making it perfect for on-the-go relaxation or moments of leisure.

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.

