Sour Diesel, Sativa, Delta 8, 1000 mg

HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Elevate your vaping experience with Aire's Delta 8 disposable vape pen. Designed for convenience and exceptional performance, our disposable vape pens offer a quick and discreet way to enjoy the unique benefits of Delta 8 THC.

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

