Strawberry Cough, Sativa, Delta 8, 1000 mg

SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Elevate your vaping experience with Aire's Delta 8 disposable vape pen. Designed for convenience and exceptional performance, our disposable vape pens offer a quick and discreet way to enjoy the unique benefits of Delta 8 THC.

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

