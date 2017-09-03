Wedding Cake, Hybrid, Delta 8, 1000 mg

HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Elevate your vaping experience with Aire's Delta 8 disposable vape pen. Designed for convenience and exceptional performance, our disposable vape pens offer a quick and discreet way to enjoy the unique benefits of Delta 8 THC.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

