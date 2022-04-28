About this product
• Strain Series
• Sativa
• Jack Herer
• Pure Distillate Oil
• Full Terpene Profile
• High Potency
The AiroPod cartridge is more than a stylish magnet, it’s the first vessel of its kind. The secured mouthpiece and filling septum minimize the possibility of leakage, something which has been a common issue among older model vaporizers. Considering that risk of accidental exposure, to children or pets for example, the AiroPod cartridge was built for safety as well as durability.
Free from a traditional wick and coil setup, AiroPod cartridges adopted ceramic reactor technology to serve as the heating element. Unmatched thermal precision ensures concentrates are always vaporized at the proper temperature. This preserves the flavor of concentrates and prevents them from burning. The silver-plated magnetic base makes exchanging cartridges a snap, while ensuring a solid connection every time.
About this strain
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
About this brand
We are driven to create an intuitive, virtually effortless, and cleverly designed vapor experience. Our team saw what the vape world had to offer, and we knew we could do it better with a focus on design, vapor delivery, quality, and one-of-a-kind oils. We organically formed a working belief that drives us each day: no detail too small. After two years of combining craftsmanship, technology, and research, we delivered a virtually unparalleled vaporizer system. We selected the best high-performance ceramic atomizer, so our unique oils provide a consistent and unaltered experience from first draw to last.
Backed by extensive research and development, the AiroPro vaporizer sets a new industry benchmark in convenience. There are no buttons or switches to complicate use, just inhale to activate. A light vibration indicates when the device is on, so the amount of vapor per hit can be accurately gauged; this feature improves the level of control users have over their device beyond that of any other personal vaporizer.
Our innovations aren’t limited to our vaporizers alone—we’ve also reimagined the AiroPod oil cartridge design to support a plug-and-play system and maintain superior leak resistance. The AiroPod cartridge and AiroPro vaporizer are the first cartridge and vaporizer to feature magnetic cartridges that can be exchanged in an instant. Switching flavors is literally a snap. We offer five core curated series: Artisan Series, Artisan CBD Series, Strain Series, Live Resin Series & Live Flower Series.
Combining our advanced technology with premium oil, we released the AiroX disposable vaporizer. Ready-to-go out of the package & disposable; there’s no charging required - ever.
Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup
Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards
Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup
Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup
Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup
Available in 14 states: AZ, CA, CO, IL, MA, MD, MI, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PR, & WA