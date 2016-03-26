Northern Lights - Indica - AiroX - 0.3g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
AiroX Disposable Vaporizer | Strain Series .3g Cartridge
Soothe your body and pacify your mind into dreamy euphoria with Northern Lights. Northern Lights is an Indica strain that gives you a sense of mellow happiness that fills your mind, body, and soul. As you inhale, feel comfort and bliss as you taste the pungently sweet terpenes of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene. As you exhale, sink into a state of peaceful contentment and gratification.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,360 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
