About this product

AiroX Disposable Vaporizer | Strain Series .3g Cartridge



Soothe your body and pacify your mind into dreamy euphoria with Northern Lights. Northern Lights is an Indica strain that gives you a sense of mellow happiness that fills your mind, body, and soul. As you inhale, feel comfort and bliss as you taste the pungently sweet terpenes of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene. As you exhale, sink into a state of peaceful contentment and gratification.