Airo Brands
Silver Haze Live Flower Cartridge 0.3g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
520 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
