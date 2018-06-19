About this product
• Strain Series
• Indica
• Strawberry Cheesecake
• Pure Distillate Oil
• Full Terpene Profile
• High Potency
The AiroPod cartridge is more than a stylish magnet, it’s the first vessel of its kind. The secured mouthpiece and filling septum minimize the possibility of leakage, something which has been a common issue among older model vaporizers. Considering that risk of accidental exposure, to children or pets for example, the AiroPod cartridge was built for safety as well as durability.
Free from a traditional wick and coil setup, AiroPod cartridges adopted ceramic reactor technology to serve as the heating element. Unmatched thermal precision ensures concentrates are always vaporized at the proper temperature. This preserves the flavor of concentrates and prevents them from burning. The silver-plated magnetic base makes exchanging cartridges a snap, while ensuring a solid connection every time.
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue.
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We are driven to create an intuitive, virtually effortless, and cleverly designed vapor experience. Our team saw what the vape world had to offer, and we knew we could do it better with a focus on design, vapor delivery, quality, and one-of-a-kind oils. We organically formed a working belief that drives us each day: no detail too small. After two years of combining craftsmanship, technology, and research, we delivered a virtually unparalleled vaporizer system. We selected the best high-performance ceramic atomizer, so our unique oils provide a consistent and unaltered experience from first draw to last.
Backed by extensive research and development, the AiroPro vaporizer sets a new industry benchmark in convenience. There are no buttons or switches to complicate use, just inhale to activate. A light vibration indicates when the device is on, so the amount of vapor per hit can be accurately gauged; this feature improves the level of control users have over their device beyond that of any other personal vaporizer.
Our innovations aren’t limited to our vaporizers alone—we’ve also reimagined the AiroPod oil cartridge design to support a plug-and-play system and maintain superior leak resistance. The AiroPod cartridge and AiroPro vaporizer are the first cartridge and vaporizer to feature magnetic cartridges that can be exchanged in an instant. Switching flavors is literally a snap. We offer five core curated series: Artisan Series, Artisan CBD Series, Strain Series, Live Resin Series & Live Flower Series.
Combining our advanced technology with premium oil, we released the AiroX disposable vaporizer. Ready-to-go out of the package & disposable; there’s no charging required - ever.
Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup
Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards
Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup
Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup
Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup
Available in 14 states: AZ, CA, CO, IL, MA, MD, MI, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PR, & WA