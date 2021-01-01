About this product

Delicious by the spoonful or the toast-ful, AKANA WESTING Medicated Almond Butter is not only tasty- its healthy! High in protein, vitamin E, and micronutrients it's great as a pre- or post-workout snack.



The great taste comes from freshly roasted almonds mixed with locally sourced California herb, a dash of cinnamon, raw local honey, and fine sea salt. It comes in 4 oz jars with 100 mg of THC making it ideal for dosage choice and flexibility.