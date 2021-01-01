About this product

Smooth, creamy, and low dose- thanks to locally sourced California herb, AKANA WESTING Medicated Coconut Oil is great for cooking, baking, adding to smoothies, or stirring in coffee. Coconut oil is easy to digest and chock full of medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) and amino acids. AKANA WESTING combines two highly beneficial ingredients to create one powerful, medicated superfood. Made with only organic coconut oil it has a neutral taste for use versatility. Get creative and get enlightened. Comes in 4 oz jars with 100 mg of THC.