Organically-grown, full-spectrum CBD hemp oil with 1500mg of cannabinoids per fluid ounce in an extract of organic coconut MCT oil. Made from CBD-rich hemp flowers grown organically in living soils under natural sunlight on our farm in Marshall, NC.



Ingredients

Full-spectrum hemp extract (1500mg cannabinoids per fluid ounce)

Organic Coconut MCT oil

Since the extraction process used to make our CBD oil yields a full-spectrum extract, our hemp extracts contain over 80 different phyto-cannabinoids, including CBD, CBC, CBG, CBG-A, CBC-A, and CBN. They also contain other types of natural molecules such as amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins, omega fatty acids, and trace minerals. Additionally, beta-carotene, chlorophyll, flavonoids, ketones, nitrogenous compounds, alkanes, glycosides, pigments, water, and terpenes are all present in our CBD hemp extract.



Standard Use & Typical Serving Size*

CBD oil can be taken day or night, preferably after a meal. Like many natural supplements derived from plants, the taste may be strong and bitter.



Serving Size 0.5 ml (approximately 15 drops)

Daily Recommended Servings Take 1 to 5 servings by mouth up to twice per day or as directed by a medical professional.

Concentration Per Serving 4.2 mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids

*The amount of CBD oil that people take on a daily basis can vary greatly. We encourage doing your own research and experimentation with hemp extract blends in order to find what feels best for you.



Storage & Shelf Life

Our products are guaranteed to stay fresh unrefrigerated for 500 days. Store in a shaded, dry place at room temperature.



About Our CBD Hemp Extracts

Akira Botanicals’ CBD oil is made from hemp flowers grown organically on our own farm in Marshall, North Carolina. A local processor in Charlotte, North Carolina then extracts the cannabinoids and terpenes from our hemp flower converting it into a rich, full-spectrum CBD oil. All of our CBD oil is made in small batches with an emphasis on quality over quantity.



We also highly value purity, which is why our CBD oil is extracted by a gentle and natural process called sub-critical CO2 extraction, which does not use heat or chemicals. This extraction process creates a truly full-spectrum and pure CBD oil as it preserves more of the cannabinoids and terpenes from the plant flower without the use of residual solvents such as ethanol and butane. Effectiveness is everything and it is very important to retain these compounds in order to have a product that actually works. Products from other manufactures may boast a similar CBD/mg content, however, it is important to research the extraction process used in order to judge just how “full-spectrum” the product actually is.



Good Manufacturing Practices and Third-Party Testing

We believe the consumer has a right to know what’s in the products you purchase, which is why we conduct third-party laboratory testing for each of our products. We include these results with each purchase to demonstrate our commitment to full-transparency and to ensure peace of mind for the end consumer.