What makes Akira’s Delta-8 THC unique?
Our one-of-a-kind Delta-8 distillate is made with only organically cultivated CBD and is the highest quality on the market. We stand behind the purity of our ingredients every step of the way, from seed to bottle.
Nano-emulsified Delta-8 extract offers premium bioavailability, meaning that it is more efficiently and effectively delivered into the bloodstream; it’s fast-acting and offers transformative body-mind effects that you can sense right away.
We use childproof packaging on our Delta-8 gummies to help keep your family safe.
As a small farm, we are able to offer premium quality Delta-8 medicinals at an affordable price point by cutting out the middleman. We pride ourselves on being able to offer the highest quality CBD products at a great value (bulk discounts are also available).
We are plant people at heart. Our family farm in the Appalachian mountains of western North Carolina is home to a diversified selection of medicinal herbs and produce. The integrity of our crops is everything to us.
We are transparent about our small-batch extraction process. All of our hemp goes through a round of independent third-party testing to verify its cleanliness, purity, and strength.
Since Delta-8 THC is only found in very small quantities in hemp plants, our Delta-8 THC products are the only products we source from outside our farm. Our focus is on small-batch, greenhouse grown hemp, which means Delta-8 extraction is not feasible on our current acreage. However, we take great care and diligence in sourcing the highest quality Delta-8 THC extract when formulating our products and use a local producer in Asheville, NC.
Good Manufacturing Practices & Third-Party Testing
We believe the consumer has a right to know what’s in the products you purchase, which is why we conduct third-party laboratory testing for each of our products. We include these results with each purchase to demonstrate our commitment to full-transparency and to ensure peace of mind for the end consumer.
Made with Natural Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Hemp Oil, Coconut Oil, Tapioca Syrup Solids, Natural Flavors (Derived From Fruits), Citric Acid, Natural Food Coloring (Red Radish, Beets, Tapioca, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Gum, Spirulina Extract, Purple Sweet Potato), Xanthan Gum, Sunflower Lecithin, Sucrose, Sodium Citrate
Delta-8 THC Gummies Legalities
Our Delta-8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta-8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC or any CBD. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Akira retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. Akira is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.
There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of Delta-8 THC. Our Delta-8 THC does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience than expected. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same as someone else’s.
While sufficient data does not exist to say anything definitively, Delta-8 THC metabolites may trigger drug tests looking for THC. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.
Shipping
Due to Delta-8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.
*Precautions
Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Consult a healthcare professional before using this product. Use responsibly and do not exceed the dose recommended by your healthcare professional. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.
Delta-8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.
Our mission is to create products as though the health and well-being of our loved ones depend on it.
This starts with the plants themselves, which is why we grow using Beyond Organic methods. This means no pesticides, no synthetic fertilizers—no exceptions.
Plant medicine must be pure and without adulterants which is why we focus our energy on small-batch cultivation techniques that allow us to give each plant the attention it deserves. The most potent and effective products will naturally be derived from plants grown this way.
When you purchase through our website you are getting it straight from the source. 95% of the hemp companies out there are middlemen who buy from a farm like ours before marking it up 2-5x for their customers. It doesn’t need to be this way.
When you purchase from us, you get the highest quality hemp products at a price you can afford. That’s why we offer wholesale pricing on all bulk purchases (3-packs and 6-packs).
We appreciate each and every person who chooses to support our farm. You enable us to do what we love and for this we are eternally grateful.
We strive for continually improvement in every aspect of our operation and greatly value your feedback. So please, reach out and tell us your story. If there is something ailing you, let us know how we can help.
Our mission is to serve and these beautiful plants provide us with a meaningful way to do this.
