Alamo Botanicals is dedicated to providing a clean and professional environment to showcase Hemp based (Cannabidiol) products to the public. We are one of the first, exclusive CBD/HEMP superstores in the United States. Our highly skilled staff helps thousands of customers per month and they can help you find the right mix of products for your specific condition. These Hemp products are legal in all 50 states and are lab verified to contain either NO THC or below the .3% legal threshold.