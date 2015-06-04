Alaskan Blooms
MK Ultra
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Mk Ultra is an Indica dominant, award winning strain bred by TH Seeds. (Best Indica at the Cannabis Cup in 2003) Many reviewers report a hypnotic high, as though in a trance. Perfect bud for consumers looking for exactly what Indicas are known for. Mk Ultra offers hints of pine, Earth, and a danky smack of hash.
MK Ultra effects
Reported by real people like you
574 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!