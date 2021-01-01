ACC Delta 9 THC Gummies, Derived from Hemp Extract (<0.3 Delta-9 THC) 4 & 10 Pack
About this product
Albemarle Cannabis Company Delta-9 THC Gummies are a great tasting, fruity way to benefit your mind & body.
High potency
Cruelty-free | No animal gelatin
100% organic and all-natural
7.5mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
<0.3 Delta-9 THC
Flavors: Blackberry, Blue Raspberry, creamsicle, pina colada, green apple, orange, cherry. Flavors in Packages vary.
Total ∆9THC Content Per Gummy: 7.5mg (4pk & 10pk)
Total ∆9THC Content Per Bag: 30mg (4pk), 75mg (10pk)
Gummies Per Bag: 4 & 10
Container: Resealable Mylar Bag
Extraction Material: Hemp∆9THC
Precautions:
KEEP THESE AND ALL CBD PRODUCTS OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN!!!
USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.
Consult a physician before using this product.
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.
This Delta 9 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.
DELTA 9 THC Legalities Gummies Legalities
Our Delta 9 THC is legal according to federal law & many state laws
About this brand
Albemarle Cannabis Company
Albemarle Cannabis Company (ACC) is a Charlottesville-based, Family & Woman-Owned company offering Virginia cultivated CBD products and merchandise.
With a large selection of premium edibles to oils, bath & relaxation, CBD experiences, events, cultivation, and education, ACC can answer all your questions. Our partnership with Virginia farmers, growers, producers, and local businesses allows us to know exactly where our products come from while passing that knowledge and quality on to our customers. These relationships with farmers throughout the Commonwealth ensure that hemp production will flourish creating jobs and much-needed revenues for local municipalities. ACC can assist from seed to harvest to production and farm support via our sister company, Virginia Cannabis Services (VCS). This crop heals in so many ways, from soil to soul. Thank you for choosing Albemarle Cannabis Company and supporting small, family businesses! We hold firm to CBD products being for adult use only and will never offer to package directed towards or appealing to children.
