Albemarle Cannabis Company Delta-9 THC Gummies are a great tasting, fruity way to benefit your mind & body.



High potency

Cruelty-free | No animal gelatin

100% organic and all-natural

7.5mg Delta-9 THC per gummy

<0.3 Delta-9 THC

Flavors: Blackberry, Blue Raspberry, creamsicle, pina colada, green apple, orange, cherry. Flavors in Packages vary.



Total ∆9THC Content Per Gummy: 7.5mg (4pk & 10pk)

Total ∆9THC Content Per Bag: 30mg (4pk), 75mg (10pk)

Gummies Per Bag: 4 & 10



Container: Resealable Mylar Bag

Extraction Material: Hemp∆9THC



Precautions:

KEEP THESE AND ALL CBD PRODUCTS OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN!!!



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.



Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.



This Delta 9 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.



DELTA 9 THC Legalities Gummies Legalities



Our Delta 9 THC is legal according to federal law & many state laws