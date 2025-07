Crafted for connoisseurs seeking depth and potency, our Caramel Cream Infused Prerolls blend rich flavor with a formidable 43% THC for a next-level experience. These perfectly portioned 0.5g joints combine premium indica-dominant flower with a rich infusion, delivering a smooth, euphoric lift that melts effortlessly into full-body relaxation.

Expect a gradual build: the high begins with a clear, heady sensation that enhances mood and gently loosens the mind, followed swiftly by a wave of weighted calm and muscle ease — ideal for winding down in the evening or escaping a stressful day.

The terpene profile—featuring β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, and Farnesene—offers earthy, spicy aromas with hints of caramel and herbal wood, making each puff both flavorful and grounding.



Effects Profile

Onset: 3–5 minutes

Duration: 1.5–3 hours

Primary Effects: Euphoric, relaxed, calm

Secondary Effects: Soothing, mellow, hazy

Potency Level: Experienced users recommended



Recommended For

Evening wind-down rituals

Stressful days needing strong relief

Uninterrupted relaxation or low-key socializing

