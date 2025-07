Fuel your next escape with Alibi’s Cherry Diesel infused prerolls, a potent 2-pack that balances energetic uplift with a grounded, full-body calm. Crafted for seasoned explorers and elevated moments, these .5g prerolls feature sativa-leaning Cherry Diesel flower infused with high-quality oil, delivering an experience that starts with a bright mental buzz before transitioning into focused tranquility.

With 43.40% THC and dominant β-Caryophyllene, this powerhouse combo provides bold, peppery aromatics layered over subtle cherry sweetness—designed to awaken your senses and sharpen your edge. Whether you’re setting out on an afternoon adventure or capping off a wild day, Cherry Diesel keeps your mind elevated and your vibe steady.



Effects Profile

Onset: 2–4 minutes

Duration: 1.5–3 hours

Primary Effects: Euphoric, energized, creative

Secondary Effects: Calm, focused, content

Potency Level: Best suited for experienced consumers



Recommended For

Day trips, hikes, or city escapes

Creative sessions and deep thought

Social connection with an adventurous edge

