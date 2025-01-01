Step into orbit with Alibi’s Dream Star infused prerolls, a high-potency 2-pack built for those who chase clarity and crave movement. Featuring sativa-dominant Dream Star flower infused with quality distillate, each preroll hits with 41.77% THC—delivering fast-acting cerebral elevation that sharpens your senses and keeps your body light. This stellar blend of β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Farnesene, and Terpineol creates an aromatic fusion of earthy spice, soft florals, and a whisper of sweetness. The flavor is bold but clean, ideal for mid-day breaks, outdoor escapes, or creative surges that won’t quit. If your vibe is exploration with control, this 2-pack is your launchpad.
Key Features Infused with high-quality distillate for maximum impact Crutch-filtered with slow-burning paper Precision-crafted for smooth, consistent hits
Alibi is for the curious, the bold, and anyone who knows that a great high should feel as good as it looks. It’s about slowing down in a place that never does. It’s about quality you can taste, feel, and trust—where every preroll, every puff, is crafted to elevate your everyday.