Step into orbit with Alibi’s Dream Star infused prerolls, a high-potency 2-pack built for those who chase clarity and crave movement. Featuring sativa-dominant Dream Star flower infused with quality distillate, each preroll hits with 41.77% THC—delivering fast-acting cerebral elevation that sharpens your senses and keeps your body light.

This stellar blend of β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Farnesene, and Terpineol creates an aromatic fusion of earthy spice, soft florals, and a whisper of sweetness. The flavor is bold but clean, ideal for mid-day breaks, outdoor escapes, or creative surges that won’t quit. If your vibe is exploration with control, this 2-pack is your launchpad.



Key Features

Infused with high-quality distillate for maximum impact

Crutch-filtered with slow-burning paper

Precision-crafted for smooth, consistent hits



Effects Profile

Onset: 2–3 minutes

Duration: 1.5–2.5 hours

Primary Effects: Uplifted, alert, energized

Secondary Effects: Focused, creative, social

Potency Level: Intermediate to experienced consumers

