The Alibi Variety Pack has your back when you need options or a little extra. Each pack combines 4 prerolls, 1 gram each. Whether you’re indecisive, planning for all moods, or just stocking up, this variety lets you mix, match, and elevate your day your way. High-potency, terpene-rich, and crafted for moments when “one size fits all” just isn’t enough.

The Cultivars:

🍒⛽ Cherry Diesel — Balances energetic uplift with a grounded, full-body calm.

🍬🥛 Caramel Cream — A smooth, euphoric lift that melts effortlessly into full-body relaxation

read more