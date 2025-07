Juicy. Loud. Impossible to Miss.



Your new summer crush just showed up — and it’s dripping in Watermelon . This all-in-one vape from Alibi mixes potent distillate with bold, mouthwatering watermelon terpenes for a hit so juicy, you’ll be thinking about it long after the exhale.



Big watermelon energy, straight to your pocket. Sweet, crisp, and totally refreshing — like a fruit stand on wheels, but better.



The Rundown:

🍉 Ridiculously juicy watermelon flavor

🚀 High-potency distillate for smooth, consistent effects

🕶️ Sleek, all-in-one device — no nonsense

✨ Play it cool, stay lifted — your Alibi’s always ready



No seeds, no stems, no stress — just pure watermelon vibes.



Dominant Terpenes: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene



Mood Orientation: Peaceful, Relaxed

