Sweet. Tangy. Pure NYC Summer.



Nothing hits like Sweet & Sour Peach on a hot city day. Alibi’s all-in-one vape blends high-potency distillate with bold, candy-sweet peach terpenes for that perfect mix of juicy, nostalgic, peachy perfection.



It’s rooftop parties in Brooklyn. It’s sunsets in the park. It’s the sticky, electric energy of a New York summer — bottled up, ready whenever you are.



Why You’ll Love It:

🍑 Big peach flavor with a tangy, candy-inspired twist

🚀 High-potency distillate for smooth, satisfying hits

🏙️ Sleek, ready-to-use device — no charging, no stress

🎉 From rooftops to block parties, your Alibi’s along for the ride



Bright. Bold. Built for summer in the city.

