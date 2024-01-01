About this product
About this strain
Baklava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kosher Kush and Gelato 41. This strain is a potent hybrid that delivers a full body relaxation effect that is hard to compete with. Baklava proudly distinguishes itself with a pure OG gas nose and a creamy gelato style back end. Baklava has 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Baklava effects include creative, tingly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Baklava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Alien Labs, Baklava features flavors like vanilla, tar, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Baklava typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baklava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.