Absolutely incredible taste and smell on this new strain from AlienLabs. Biscotti style flavor with a pound of sweetness. We’ve crossed a lot of lemon strains and they usually always carry a very heavy lemon terp, and while this has some of the same sweetness, it’s very mild on the lemon - turning this into something pretty damn unique. The same effect can be described as a sativa dominant hybrid.
