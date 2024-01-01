Biskanté Cured Resin Cartridge (1G)

by AlienLabs
Absolutely incredible taste and smell on this new strain from AlienLabs. Biscotti style flavor with a pound of sweetness. We’ve crossed a lot of lemon strains and they usually always carry a very heavy lemon terp, and while this has some of the same sweetness, it’s very mild on the lemon - turning this into something pretty damn unique. The same effect can be described as a sativa dominant hybrid.

About this brand

AlienLabs
We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.
