Lemon Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jet Fuel and Lemon Cake. Lemon Fuel is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Fuel effects make them feel euphoric, tingly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Fuel when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and PTSD. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Lemon Fuel features a citrus aroma and flavor profile of diesel and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
