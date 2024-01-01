About this product
About this strain
3rd Gen Family Farms and Terp Hogz produced OZ Kush by crossing their award-winning OG Eddy Lepp with Zkittlez. This fruity cultivar is backed by an OG Kush high with lots of trichomes. For those looking for an evening wind-down strain with fruity genetics, OZ Kush might become your new favorite.
Suggest an edit
