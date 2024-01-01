About this product
About this strain
Peanut Butter Cup is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Cup is 25% THC, making it a great choice for experienced cannabis consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Cup, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
