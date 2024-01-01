Peanut Butter Cup is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain (70% Indica/30% Sativa) created by crossing the infamous Mendo Breath X Do-Si-Dos strains. When it comes to the taste, this bud's name says it all. Peanut Butter Cup packs a sweet and nutty kush flavor that's almost like a scoop of delicious peanut butter. The aroma takes a pungent and sour turn, with spicy herbs and nuts accented by earthy kush. The Peanut Butter Cup high is just as delicious as the flavor, with sedative and relaxing effects that are best suited for a lazy night spent catching up on your favorite shows.

