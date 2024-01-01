Y2K Cured Resin Cartridge (1G)

by AlienLabs
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Y2K Is alienlabs newest offering. If you were in the bay area in the early 2000s you already know what this smells and feels like. We found an incredibly authentic S1 of purple urkle and crossed it to our infamous planet dosi. The result is a true to the time frame recreation of classic bay area grapes with some added power from the planet dosi. This one is special. One sniff will take you inside of a time machine and place you right wherever it was that you first tried true bay area grapes. The artificial grape smell is strong with this one, and so are the effects. Pure couch lock sedation with terps, what more could you ask for?

About this strain

Y2K is a 2022 cannabis strain from top flower brand Alien Labs that celebrates the year 2000-era purple strains of the Bay Area, California. Y2K is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022. To make Y2K, Alien Labs found a superb Purple Urkle S1 from breeder CSI Humboldt, and crossed it to Alien Labs' Planet Dosi. Alien Labs selected exclusively for the artificial grape terpene and indica-style power. Y2K is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022.
Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand AlienLabs
AlienLabs
Shop products
We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.
Notice a problem?Report this item