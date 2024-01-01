About this product
Y2K is a 2022 cannabis strain from top flower brand Alien Labs that celebrates the year 2000-era purple strains of the Bay Area, California. Y2K is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022. To make Y2K, Alien Labs found a superb Purple Urkle S1 from breeder CSI Humboldt, and crossed it to Alien Labs' Planet Dosi. Alien Labs selected exclusively for the artificial grape terpene and indica-style power. Y2K is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022.
