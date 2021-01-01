About this product
All The Best’s Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract of natural plants in a base of Liquid Coconut Oil.
The whole natural plant is used to produce a diverse extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). Because this is a full-spectrum product, it does have a grassy taste. Pickier pups who need a high potency product would benefit from Wisely Simply Extra-High Potency Flavorless CBD isolate instead.
With virtually no psychoactive ingredients (less than 0.3%), this supplement oil is legal in all US states.
Each batch’s levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.
Comes in 3 sizes! 900mg, 1800mg, and 3600mg with a concentration of 60mg of CBD per ml.
The darker, diverse formula contains more beneficial plant matter. Because of this, shake the bottle thoroughly before using it to distribute any plant matter that may have settled
Concentrated extract of natural oil, helps relieve pain and anxiety
Extract brings the systems in the body into balance
Dropper bottle ensures exact dose
Made from non-GMO natural plant grown and sourced in the Pacific Northwest
Less than 0.3% psychoactive ingredients
Extracted in the Pacific Northwest using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents
Ingredients
Liquid coconut oil, oil extract
The whole natural plant is used to produce a diverse extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). Because this is a full-spectrum product, it does have a grassy taste. Pickier pups who need a high potency product would benefit from Wisely Simply Extra-High Potency Flavorless CBD isolate instead.
With virtually no psychoactive ingredients (less than 0.3%), this supplement oil is legal in all US states.
Each batch’s levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.
Comes in 3 sizes! 900mg, 1800mg, and 3600mg with a concentration of 60mg of CBD per ml.
The darker, diverse formula contains more beneficial plant matter. Because of this, shake the bottle thoroughly before using it to distribute any plant matter that may have settled
Concentrated extract of natural oil, helps relieve pain and anxiety
Extract brings the systems in the body into balance
Dropper bottle ensures exact dose
Made from non-GMO natural plant grown and sourced in the Pacific Northwest
Less than 0.3% psychoactive ingredients
Extracted in the Pacific Northwest using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents
Ingredients
Liquid coconut oil, oil extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
All The Best Pet Care - Wisely CBD for pets
All The Best has been providing the highest-quality natural supplements and foods for pets since 1985. Our commitment to natural pet products led us to develop our own line of Wisely CBD for pets in 2016, and we've continued to be a leader in this niche.
If you have questions, reach out to our highly trained team using our website chat or email us at weborders@allthebestpetcare.com. We'll be happy to help you find the best product for your dog or cat.
If you have questions, reach out to our highly trained team using our website chat or email us at weborders@allthebestpetcare.com. We'll be happy to help you find the best product for your dog or cat.