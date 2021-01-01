About this product

All The Best’s Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract of natural plants in a base of Liquid Coconut Oil.



The whole natural plant is used to produce a diverse extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). Because this is a full-spectrum product, it does have a grassy taste. Pickier pups who need a high potency product would benefit from Wisely Simply Extra-High Potency Flavorless CBD isolate instead.



With virtually no psychoactive ingredients (less than 0.3%), this supplement oil is legal in all US states.



Each batch’s levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.



Comes in 3 sizes! 900mg, 1800mg, and 3600mg with a concentration of 60mg of CBD per ml.

The darker, diverse formula contains more beneficial plant matter. Because of this, shake the bottle thoroughly before using it to distribute any plant matter that may have settled

Concentrated extract of natural oil, helps relieve pain and anxiety

Extract brings the systems in the body into balance

Dropper bottle ensures exact dose

Made from non-GMO natural plant grown and sourced in the Pacific Northwest

Less than 0.3% psychoactive ingredients

Extracted in the Pacific Northwest using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents



Ingredients

Liquid coconut oil, oil extract