About this product
All The Best’s Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract of natural plants in a base of Liquid Coconut Oil. Simply Flavorless isolate CBD is perfect for picker cats and dogs.
Each batch’s levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.
Comes in 3 sizes! 225mg, 450mg, and 900mg with a concentration of 15mg of CBD per ml.
A concentrated extract of a natural plant; no terpenes or other oils, helps relieve pain and anxiety
The extract brings the systems in the body into balance
May need to use about 10% more because it’s an isolate
Dropper bottle ensures the exact dose
Made from non-GMO natural plant grown and sourced in the Pacific Northwest
Extracted in the Pacific Northwest using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents
Ingredients
Organically grown liquid coconut oil, organically grown hemp CBD
About this brand
All The Best Pet Care - Wisely CBD for pets
All The Best has been providing the highest-quality natural supplements and foods for pets since 1985. Our commitment to natural pet products led us to develop our own line of Wisely CBD for pets in 2016, and we've continued to be a leader in this niche.
If you have questions, reach out to our highly trained team using our website chat or email us at weborders@allthebestpetcare.com. We'll be happy to help you find the best product for your dog or cat.
