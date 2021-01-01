About this product

All The Best’s Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract of natural plants in a base of Liquid Coconut Oil. Simply Flavorless isolate CBD is perfect for picker cats and dogs.



Each batch’s levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.



Comes in 3 sizes! 225mg, 450mg, and 900mg with a concentration of 15mg of CBD per ml.

A concentrated extract of a natural plant; no terpenes or other oils, helps relieve pain and anxiety

The extract brings the systems in the body into balance

May need to use about 10% more because it’s an isolate

Dropper bottle ensures the exact dose

Made from non-GMO natural plant grown and sourced in the Pacific Northwest

Extracted in the Pacific Northwest using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents

Ingredients

Organically grown liquid coconut oil, organically grown hemp CBD