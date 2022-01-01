All Kind BoDa Milk Chocolate contains 100mg CBD in every hand poured, artisan Belgian chocolate bar. Snap off your perfect dose. Each bar contains 15 ~7mg squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Milk Chocolate. Thai tea and crunchy fortune cookie compliment the chocolate to turn healing into health. This not-too-sweet, gluten-free/dairy-free confection is the perfect way to get your daily dose of sustainably sourced CBD. We believe in the power of plants.



Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Coconut, Sea Salt, CBD isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring

Allergens: Soy, Milk, May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts

Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility



