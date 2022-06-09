About this product
100mg THC Rich, full bodied, dark flavor made from all New England berries. Boost your immune system AND endocannabinoid system. Spread the love! Ingredients: sugar, blackberries, pectin, lemon juice, cannabis Co2 extract. Made with care in our very own production facility in Scarborough, Maine. Spread on your perfect dose and enjoy!
About this brand
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.