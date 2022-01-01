All Kind Perfect Peach Jam contains 100mg CBD with a bright flavor. This creamy and sweet peach jam is made with real peaches and tastes like a ray of sunshine. Spread it on muffins or top a peach cobbler, this jam is a fruity, fresh, and delicious way to get your daily dose of high quality, full spectrum CBD. Each teaspoon contains ~4mg CBD.



Ingredients: Sugar, Peaches, Pectin, Lemon Juice, CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Allergens: May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts

Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility