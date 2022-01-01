About this product
100mg THC Bring a ray of sunshine to your day. Perfect on toast, muffins or whatever you love real peach flavor on. Brighten your day with the Perfect Peach pick-me-up. Ingredients: sugar, peaches, pectin, lemon juice, cannabis Co2 extract. Made with care in our very own production facility in Scarborough, Maine
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, pre-rolls, oil and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
