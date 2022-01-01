About this product
100mg THC Made from local summer raspberries and contains the bursting ripe flavors of real berries. If this were a strain, it would be Raspberry OG. Ingredients: sugar, raspberries, pectin, lemon juice, cannabis Co2 extract. Made with care in our very own production facility in Scarborough, Maine. Spread on and enjoy!
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, pre-rolls, oil and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
